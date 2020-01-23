Greetings from Capps. Well, it looks like old man Winter has finally arrived. On the upside, snakes and bugs aren't active, so I guess we should count our blessings. Please keep Pastor Eddie Reed of Capps Full Gospel in your prayers as he recovers from flu and respiratory ailments. Sister Heather Jones filled in Sunday night there and gave a powerful message and anointed music. Her daughter played the violin and sang as well. Capps Full Gospel will have an auction and chili supper in the fellowship hall, $5 per person, tonight at 6 p.m. (Saturday, Jan. 25) with the proceeds going to the youth group. Monday saw more demolition work on our old farmhouse, slow but steady progress. I dropped in to visit with J.K. Fancher at Hillcrest on Monday morning. He's related to our good friend Sally Wakefield of Capps and he made the front page of the paper last Friday after the Governor’s visit to Harrison last Wednesday, so he's kind of a celebrity. I enjoyed chatting with him about square dancing and such. He's sharp as a tack at 95. Capps Batavia Fire responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning. Vehicles and a home were involved, thanks to Harrison and Alpena Fire for helping out as well. All for now, stay warm and blessings, Doug
News from Capps
- by DOUG CONE dandjcone@msn.com (303) 547-7298
