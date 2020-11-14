Greetings from Capps. Our beautiful fall weather continues, if this lasts, I might BBQ for Thanksgiving. Our son Daniel and his girlfriend, Blyth, are tentatively planning to come out for a week. As I'm sure most of you are, I'm glad the election is over (I think). The lyrics to the old country song, “If we can make it through December” (Everything's gonna be alright) come to mind. I'm confident that our nation will emerge stronger, but we desperately need Divine help. The Homesteaders Swap Meet for next Saturday, Nov. 21 will probably be weather permitting so we'll, “Stand by for News” as Paul Harvey used to say. Capps Batavia Fire Department had our monthly board meeting last Monday night at the Capps firehouse. We've responded to several brush fires in the Batavia area recently. Please use caution when burning trash or brush. Warm, windy and dry conditions are bad times to burn and it doesn't take much for things to get out of hand. Kudos to Boone County for patching the holes at the entrance to Creel Road from Hwy 392. With the amount of heavy truck traffic that intersection gets, it doesn't take long to get messed up. Our goats are going to get bred pretty soon so we will have spring kids and wonderful goats milk, can hardly wait (not for the milking chores but to enjoy the milk) As always, I look forward to hearing from you about history, people or happenings in the Capps area. Blessings, Doug
