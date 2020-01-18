Greetings from Capps. We had quite the thunderstorm a week ago Friday. About 3 inches of rain is what we got here. If only we could have the moisture without the mud. I've been working on tearing down the old home on my property with the help of my friend Dovie, we’re just about halfway done now. Capps Batavia Fire had our monthly board meeting last Monday. Again, congratulations to our new Chief, Matt Harris. We're always looking for committed volunteers if you feel so inclined. No experience is necessary and training opportunities are provided.
Today (Saturday), Capps Seventh Day Adventist Church will have special performances at both services. The 10 a.m. service will feature children from the Ozark school with lunch afterwards. The 5 p.m. service will be the Ouachita schools’ Ringers of the Bell Choir with refreshments afterwards. The following week, they will be hosting Dr. Tony Cash with his Life and Money seminars. Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. As always, I look forward to hearing from you about past or future events and happenings in Capps or pertaining to Cappsites (?) Is that a word? Well, I guess it is now. Blessings, Doug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.