Greetings from Capps. Christmas is almost upon us and the festivities continued last week at Capps area churches. I heard that Capps Full Gospel had a good Christmas program last Sunday morning, our church, Restoration Life in Batavia, had ours last Sunday night with skits, music and fellowship. I mis-advertised it as being in the morning, my apologies. My friend Chris, who has been working for the House of Hope, told me Pastor Russ from the Capps Seventh Day Adventist Church and others manned the warming shelter last Saturday night. He said they had all the nights covered but they could always use more volunteers for backup. It's good that homeless folks have somewhere they can get out of the elements, get a hot meal and a shower if they want to. Our Handel's Messiah performance was moved from Monday to Thursday night last week due to the cold and potentially icy conditions. Hard to believe that next Monday, I'll submit my last article for 2019, where has the year gone? I pray that you and your friends and loved ones will have a safe, enjoyable and blessed Christmas and remainder of this year, who knows what the next few days may have in store?
