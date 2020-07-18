Greetings from Capps. My wife, Jennifer, and I drove over to Berryville last Saturday to look at some Nubian goat kids. We had met a gal that raises them 2 years ago when we went to the Carroll County Fair. We picked out 2 we liked and we'll be bringing them home in a week or so. The Lord had plenty to speak to us on Sunday through Pastor David Grant and guest speaker Gene Atwell, who brought a strong admonition to our congregation at Batavia and also Sunday night at Capps Full Gospel through Pastor Eddie. May we have ears to hear and the courage to act upon it. Capps Batavia Fire had our board meeting on Monday night. We were glad to get our pumper back in service, we've been diligently upgrading equipment as well as making sure our older things are in good repair. We'll have our monthly training on Monday, July 27. The Homesteaders Swap Meet is today ( Saturday) from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road just off Hwy 392. Get there early for a better selection. Thanks to all you who have provided feedback about the column, as always, I welcome your comments, news or events about the Capps area. I'd also like to start including historical snippets about Capps so if you have a story that might interest folks, let me know. Blessings, Doug
