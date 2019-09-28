Greetings from Capps. Jennifer and I were glad to get back to Arkansas on Monday after a long weekend in Colo. We spent a day with our son in Denver (who is looking forward to visiting here in Nov.) before driving to the mountains near Westcliffe, Colo. for a Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship retreat. It was cool and refreshing there after our summer heat here. It's definitely feeling more like fall here with rain and cooler temperatures now. Thanks to our neighbors, Joel and Gina, and our friend, Ken, for looking after our chickens and guineas while we were gone, and Carl for feeding Tom Cat. None of the other cows in our pasture calved last week but I guess two of Gina's brother’s calves fell into a 40 foot sinkhole on his property and died, very tragic. As always, I look forward to hearing about the latest goings on in your lives, past, present or future events in or affecting the Capps area, family visits, reunions or other significant happenings. Thanks also for all the positive feedback, it's a blessing to have someone you haven't even met yet say, “ I enjoy reading your article”. God bless, Doug
