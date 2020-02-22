Greetings from Capps. Thankfully, ARDOT has been cold patching some of the developing potholes on Hwy 392 west of town. The wet weather, trucks and freezing and thawing temperatures have taken their toll this winter. The Sweetheart social at Capps Full Gospel last Saturday night was awesome. Yes, you can have fun at church, especially when you're with such special people. Thanks to Pastors Eddie and Teresa for all their effort. We're hoping to do something similar out at Restoration Life in Batavia next year, Lord willing. Monday, Feb. 24 starting at 6 p.m. will be the firefighter training meeting for Capps Batavia Fire. Just a reminder to bring all your gear, pagers, radios, etc so everything can be inventoried. We did something new this year and participated in the great American backyard bird count on Monday. We counted 16 species which totaled over 100 birds in half an hour. Everything from juncos to a great blue heron, quite a diverse lot. We contributed to the 28 million birds that were observed nationwide. “Roses are red, violets are blue, springtime is coming, I wish it would hurry up”. My wife got a big laugh out of that, waxing poetic off the cuff. Blessings, Doug
