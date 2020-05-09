Greetings from Capps. We got our neighbors’ cows back in our pasture last week. They definitely have plenty to eat. Leo Wakefield was able to be transported back to Harrison from the hospital in Springfield last week. He'll have to do a stint at the rehab at Hillcrest before returning home. My father had the same surgery for a subdural hematoma (brain bleed) several years ago. It takes a while to get balance, etc back but we're praying for a speedy recovery. Speaking of which, the National Day of Prayer was last Thursday. Our nation, leaders and people definitely need some Divine intervention right about now. With Arkansas beginning to open back up, I got a haircut last week, so thankful for our stylists, could they be added to the essential functions list? My wife, Jennifer, has been enjoying the birds at our feeder, including goldfinches, hummingbirds, cardinals, bluebirds, indigo buntings, woodpeckers and many more. Our mama chicken hatched out 3 eggs but only one chick survived. Our neighbor, Carl, had some company for a few days last week. Lots of wacky, wet weather lately but it seems we're spared from the worst of the storms, tornadoes, hail and the like. We don't take the Lord’s protection for granted. May you and yours stay safe and Happy Mother's Day to all you special ladies out there that brought us into this world. Blessings, Doug
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.