Greetings from Capps. The 3 plus inches of rain last week, along with cooler temperatures, was quite refreshing. With any luck, we could have a real fall this year. On the downside, the grass is growing like crazy but hay will need to be put up again soon. Some folks have already cut near here. The cows are keeping my pastures grazed down pretty well and we had a new addition to the herd as well. It was great to get back to church, some folks had been sick for a while and we heard that Sonny Villines from Capps Full Gospel had tested positive for CV. We're praying for a speedy recovery and no further spread. Bill Cole had come by my place a few weeks back and between he and Bill Ray Lewis, I've been piecing together some Capps history. I've been quite fascinated with the recollections of Flora Worthington, who owned the log house and store on the bend in Capps in the 40’s and 50’s. It was told me that she had a little ledger in a cheese box and she let folks square up at the end of the month. Bill thought her maiden name was Czech. He said once someone came in to rob the place and she ran them off with a broom. Her son and his wife, Dick and Oralee Worthington, owned the white house across the road on Old Capps. I guess Capps also sported a second grocery and a Post office at one time. The Homesteaders Swap meet will be today (Saturday) from 9-12 at the Capps Mini storage on Old Capps road just off Hwy 392. Just as a PSA, if you aren't comfortable going out to vote in person in early November, you can call Boone County elections and request an absentee ballot application to be mailed to you. We had a birthday roast for Old Hank Thompson Tuesday at the Townhouse Café , he's 90 and still going strong. Walk in faith and wisdom, not fear. Blessings, Doug
