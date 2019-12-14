Greetings from Capps. Capps Full Gospel church had their Old Fashion Day and Christmas /Holiday dinner last Sunday. I haven't seen so many guys in coveralls and women in bonnets before in my life. Looks like a good time was had by all. Hard to believe that Christmas is less than two weeks away, then 2020! Wow! Capps Batavia Fire responded to a trailer on fire on Hwy 65 last Monday evening. It was quickly extinguished and no injuries. I'm looking forward to our Christmas program tomorrow morning at Restoration Life fellowship in Batavia. Our Sunday school teachers and awesome youth always put on a great program. I'll be singing in the Harrison Community Choir concert of Handel's Messiah on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at Hwy 392 and Goblin. Make sure you get there early (and carpool) if you want to find a parking spot and somewhere to sit. With the busyness of the season, remember to take time to reflect on the One who came into the world so long ago to give us His light and peace, Jesus Christ, the son of God. Blessings, Doug
