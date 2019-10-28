Greetings from Capps. After our men's prayer breakfast last Saturday, I met up with my wife, Jennifer, at the Homesteaders Swap Meet in Capps. I enjoyed talking to locals Don and Rachel while Jennifer got some beekeeping info from Amy. There were some quail there as well as fancy silky chickens. It was quite a squall that hit early Sunday morning, thankfully it blew over quickly and we were spared more severe conditions that hit further west. My rain gauge measured 1 ¾ inches. Our friend, Pastor Steven Grant from Colo. preached at Restoration Life in Batavia on Sunday morning. He and his father played their saxophones as well. They also sang a duet at Capps Full Gospel on Sunday night, where Bobby Husky preached a powerful message. They'll be here through Thursday enjoying the Ozarks. The training session went well on Monday at Capps Batavia Fire. I'm blessed to be a part of such a dedicated group of volunteers. I'll finish up my basic skills training next month at Lead Hill. Cooler weather has arrived so remember to check on outdoor pets, disconnect hoses, etc as we transition to freezing temperatures. Early Nov. last year saw some mornings in the single digits, throw another log in the fire and dog on the bed! God bless, Doug
