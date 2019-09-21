Greetings from Capps. It was another above average temperature week last week, at least a bit dryer so folks can get hay put up, seems there was plenty of that going on. Our neice, Tina, was down from Kansas City last weekend so we took a float down the Buffalo in our canoe from Spring Creek to Dillard's Ferry. The water was a bit low but we enjoyed ourselves. Pastor Eddie at Capps Full Gospel challenged people Sunday night to live our lives in a way that makes others want what (who) we have. We appreciate him and the care that folks there have for each other. I traveled to England on Monday (Arkansas that is) to pick up fresh pumpkins and gourds and wheat straw for our store. I had a chance to detour to Scotland on the way back, imagine that, I did go to Romance and then took the road to Damascus from there, crazy. I got back pretty late and was bushed. Our chickens have finally begun laying, glad for that. The Homesteaders Swap meet will be today (Saturday) at Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps off Highway 392 from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. It will go into Oct. or later depending on weather, speaking of which, it looks like more Fallish (is that a word?) weather is on the way for the weekend. Blessings, Doug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.