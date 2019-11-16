Greetings from Capps. We had about 6 inches total rain the first few days of Nov. Last weekend's weather was glorious but alas, all good things must come to an end at some point. Capps Full Gospel had a nice cake reception for brother Terri and sister Rosie after Sunday night's service. They wed back in Sept., we're happy for them. Monday morning the temperatures began dropping like a rock and as of this writing at 9 p.m., my porch thermometer reads 18 degrees, brrr. Several Capps Batavia firefighters, including myself, will attend training next Saturday at the Lead Hill Fire Department. Hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just over a week away, we're looking forward to a visit from our son Daniel and his girlfriend Blyth from the Denver, Colo. area. We can all count our blessings for faith, freedom, family and friends. I'm grateful to live in the greatest country on Earth. I look forward to hearing about special people or events of other Capps-dwellers or organizations as the holidays approach. Blessings, Doug
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Public Forum for proposed Harrison Recreation Center on Oct. 29 (4)
- Former abortion clinic owner speaks truth (2)
- Harrison voters say ‘NO’ to sales taxes (2)
- Early voting slows a little Wednesday (2)
- Tower rehab nears end (2)
- Harrison now monarch butterfly habitat (1)
- Crawdad festival continues; Fairgrounds set to be new location (1)
- Arkansas Coach Chad Morris fired (1)
- Dissolving parks commission plan questioned (1)
- Early voting starts Tuesday in Harrison special election (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.