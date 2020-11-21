Greetings from Capps. Hope you've been enjoying the beautiful weather as much as I have. With the exception of the big wind event last Friday night, it's been a great week. We did have a couple fire calls for Capps Batavia Fire Department, a fire in the woods and one by the highway across from the Trinity Baptist Church around noon last Sunday. Both were extinguished quickly. They got the new garage finished up at Capps Full Gospel, just need ramps put in now. The Homesteaders Swap Meet will be held Saturday (today) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Highway 392. Despite the many challenges 2020 has brought, we still have much to be thankful for. May God richly bless you and your family this Thanksgiving.
