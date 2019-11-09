Greetings from Capps. I'm glad to see some nice fall weather in between cold and rainy spells. It's still my favorite time of year. We got to meet Pastor Ross Harris from the Adventist church in Capps on Friday when he stopped by the nursery to buy some pumpkins for their Homecoming celebration last Friday and Saturday. We enjoyed talking with him. Our 14 ½ year old Golden Retriever, Angelina (aka Girlie) and I took our last walk together on Friday morning. She was having a rough time and didn't eat that night. Saturday morning we couldn't get her up and we knew it was time. She's in a special place now in the upper pasture she liked romping in so much. Please pass the tissues. Sunday we had our Pastors' appreciation day at Restoration Life in Batavia. The youth put on a really funny skit and of course, a potluck afterwards. Capps Full Gospel church had their family game night last Saturday, it sounds like it was a hoot. The Capps Batavia Fire board meeting will be Monday night, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Capps firehouse with monthly training the following Monday night, Nov.18 at 7 p.m. A shout out to new friends Mary and Larry who I met last week. Keep those cards and letters coming, lol.
The Capps Batavia community Thanksgiving service will be held at Capps Full Gospel on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The venue has changed from Trinity Baptist to Capps Full Gospel. See you there!
Until next time, blessings, Doug
