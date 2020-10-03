Greetings from Capps. Last Sunday nights’ rain shower was refreshing, especially after being spiritually refreshed at church Sunday. It capped off a very busy week the week before but hopefully a bit slower now. 5 calves have now been born on the back lot, It's fun to watch their hijinks. We got 4 new hens from Amanda Slape up in Bergman. They are already laying so should help when our older girls start to molt. We had our monthly training meeting at the Capps Firehouse on Monday night, thankfully, no calls last week. The Homesteaders Swap meet will be today (Saturday) and on the 3rd Saturday from 9-12 at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Hwy 392. You can check the Facebook page for details about who or what may be there but there are always some surprises. Our friend Russell Faddis was in the hospital again but got to go home last Thursday. He sounded much better than the last time we talked. We were glad to hear of some friends who had recovered from CV and remember to keep the families of those who haven't made it in your prayers. Losing a friend or loved one regardless of how is never easy. May the good Lord bless you and keep you, make His face to shine upon you and give you peace. Doug
