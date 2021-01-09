Greetings and Happy New Year from Capps. “Don't look back” seems more relevant than ever after 2020. It was a year when true colors were revealed in many areas, not much gray area remains, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. As far as Capps is concerned, I found it to be a year that I could count on friends and neighbors to be there when needed and I want to believe we were there for them as well, it's what makes us a community. Last Sunday night at Capps Full Gospel, there were many testimonials of the goodness and faithfulness of God in 2020 and there's no doubt He will continue to be faithful in 2021. Pastor David Grant continues to recover from his bout with the virus and my brother-in- law, Carlos, had to go to the ER after his oxygen level dropped unexpectedly on Monday. He's close by, so had been checking in on him a couple times a day. I went back to work on Monday after almost 2 weeks off. Nice to be off quarantine, after a few more weeks at the farm, I could turn into a regular Dr. Doolittle. I'm so thankful that my wife Jennifer has remained well, she speaks good things from the Word of God over herself and He honors her faith. I look forward to hearing about your challenges and victories as we launch into 2021, it's bound to be exciting. Blessings, Doug
