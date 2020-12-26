Greetings from Capps. There was plenty of excitement last week starting Sunday afternoon when Capps Batavia Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Hwy 206. About an acre was charred but thankfully put out before spreading into treed areas. No nap for me but I survived. I'm not sure if any of the Capps area churches had Christmas Eve services or not, seems like most folks are keeping gatherings small lately, understandably so. My good friend, James Gibson, stopped by the store on Monday to give me an update on his mom, Sally Jo, and sister. Both are battling Covid and need prayer. Sally Jo recently moved from Branson to Batesville to be near her daughter there. We had gotten to know her at the Boone County History Museum talks, hope we can do those again soon. Well, by the time you read this article, Christmas of 2020 will be His-story and next week will be 2021. Though it has been a year of challenges and trials, God has been faithful. I think of the chorus of an old song, “Through it all, through it all, I've learned to trust in Jesus, I've learned to trust in God. I've learned to depend upon His Word” I look forward to hearing about your, “News from Capps” soon.
