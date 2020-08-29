The week before last was very busy, revival services just finished at Capps Full Gospel and then we hosted a leadership conference at Restoration Life Fellowship in Batavia. Lots of anointed speakers and fellowship; I'm thankful for the encouragement we can get and give to one another during challenging times.
Jennifer and I went to Rogers last Tuesday and drove through the aftermath of heavy rains in Springdale and pouring rain in Rogers. On our way back in the afternoon, we could see rough looking clouds to the east so we weren't surprised to find half of our driveway washed down to Creel Road when we got home.
Our neighbor, Carl Tankersly, said he hadn't seen it rain that hard for many years, about 2-3 inches in less than an hour. Thankfully, our good friend Ken Clements showed up with his tractor and graded both of our driveways; he's a real blessing.
Thursday night, Matt and Mary Heft stopped by with some homemade ice cream and peach cobbler. Chase, their three-year-old little boy, was fascinated by our guineas.
I didn't make it to the swap meet last Saturday, and Bill Cole came by my house to tell me there wasn't anyone there. Most folks generally get there closer to 9, so forgive me for false advertising. If you get there on the first and third Saturdays and no one is there, stick around, they'll show up, unless it has been canceled. Not a bad idea to look at the Facebook page the night before to get a feel for who and what (and sometimes when) will be there.
Our friend Francis Flippo, who recently sold her home on Creel Road, had a beautiful manufactured home delivered last week in Capps. I'm sure she'll be glad to have her own place again after staying with her sister for a spell.
We went out to lunch after church Sunday with our dear friends (and my adopted parents) Leo and Sally Wakefield. That was the first time I'd been to Jamie's since last year; as always, the food and service were good.
Tuesday morning (5 a.m.) started with a fire assist call for a structure fire in Alpena. Five of our units and personnel from Capps- Batavia responded and the fire was out pretty quickly, although the house was a total loss. We helped them with a brush fire back in July also. We will have our monthly training meeting next Monday night.
Later that morning I heard my neighbor banging around and came home with a trash storage box that is going to be my new chicken coop. And Jennifer had her own adventure while I was gone one evening. She spotted a copperhead in an open grassy spot. She didn’t panic and kept throwing a big, flat piece of cement on it until she killed it. That was a huge accomplishment for her. She said God helped keep her calm and showed her what to do. (I got to handle cleanup). Bear, snake and who knows what next?
Never a dull moment here in Capps, still the unofficial center of the universe and best kept secret — shh!
Sorry this is all old news. I think I missed my deadline last week.
Please keep our volunteer firefighters in your prayers as two from our department lost their fathers recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.