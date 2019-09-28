“The harvest is past, the summer is ended.” Jeremiah 8:20
The first day of autumn has been a beautiful, cool day and the leaves smell so good after a bit of rain.
Thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission now anyone can trap year round and it is legal to use our guns day or night. The agency will provide Predator Control Permits at no cost for use on private property. A hunting license is not required to apply for the permits. Fur-bearing varmints that can be shot are coyotes, bobcats, foxes, raccoons and skunks.
Craig Villines will be preaching in a revival which will start next week at Kingston. Everyone will be welcome to take part in great music, preaching and worship.
A correction of my mistake last week was that Ernie Bell attended the birthday lunch for Lavada Walker. He is the son of Carlos Bell and Carlos was not her brother. The newspaper mistakenly changed Carlos’ name to Charles.
Arden and Jeanie Borland accompanied Rob and Billie Borland on a very enjoyable trip. They returned safely after three weeks of getting to travel to Washington to Mt. Ranier. They also drove around interesting places in Colorado and in Montana. They visited the Grand Tetons, Glacier Park, Rocky Mountain State Park and saw lots of mountains.
Carroll County Cruisers monthly car show was Friday, Sept. 27. A concert was held on the square along with the classic car show.
Tim and the drivers for Gaither Mountain Towing assisted with the Demolition Derby held at the Harrison Rodeo Arena. Those exciting accidents took place the last night of the Northwest Arkansas District Fair.
The Compton community supper was a very well-attended get-together. Travis Woods grilled some mouth-watering hamburgers and several really good cooks brought delicious desserts. Homemade ice cream and music by Reggie Edwards and his friend added flavor to a great supper. About $700 in donations will be used for repairs to the Compton School buildings. Everyone who helped in any way was greatly appreciated.
The annual meeting of the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation will be Oct. 12, at the Jasper High School The meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and discussions will be about saving the trees.
At one time there was a chinquapin tree in my grandpa Charlie Christian’s field between the Hill Top Post Office and Raymond Erwins’ farm. Way back then, kids could take chinquapins to Hill Top School for some good eating snacks.
Also in the good old days, school started after Labor Day. The kids actually learned to read, write and multiply and only used Big Chief tablet paper and pencils sharpened with a pocket knife.
Larry Simmon and his sister recently met Bob and Janet Hickman at Gaither. They were able to locate the gravesite of their relative, Essie Acuff, at the White Church Cemetery. She was also related to Roy Acuff, of Grand Ole Opry fame.
Arkansas State Representative Keith Slape was honored on Sept. 10 and received the 2019 Business Matters Leadership Award. We’re thankful that he has supported good business practices during the 92nd General Assembly in Little Rock.
