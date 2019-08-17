Graveside service for Harland Sims were Aug. 10 at Hill Top Cemetery. Sympathy is sent to his siblings, Gail Ervin, Kay Pace, Louis Sims, Jake Sims and Lester Sims. Harland was a good neighbor; one of my favorite mustangs was a 1969 convertible that he sold me 20 years ago.
On Aug. 3, Helen and Arlis Conner enjoyed a house full of family and friends who helped Arlis celebrate his 87th birthday. Freeman, Joyce, Arlette, Travis and Gary helped with the celebration. Also, all their grandkids and most of the great-grandkids made the day extra special.
If anyone has a hungry tom cat they would like to donate, then call 420-3291. Will provide him a good home and all the mice he cares to eat.
The Newton County Senior Center will have music, games, prizes and a free lunch for senior citizens on Aug. 16, at the center in Jasper. Anyone who is at least 60 years old is welcome to all the activities for Senior Day which begins about 10 a.m.
Susan Brewer and her family are doing well. Susan is certainly blessed with grandkids galore.
Please note a correction to the last Compton news:
The Binam Hole was the very well known place to swim at Delmar (not the final hole as printed). Perhaps some keyboard had a big-time meltdown! Also, Tilton Woodworth’s wife’s name was Zoda Sims (not Soda Sims).
The Compton Fire Department now has raffle tickets on sale for an exciting fundraiser. All the Compton Volunteer firefighters will be selling them until New Years Day, when the winner will be announced. There will be plenty of time to buy the tickets at $1 each and whoever has the winning ticket will receive 50% of the total amount of the ticket sales. The volunteers hope to sell at least 2,000 tickets. Sounds like a local win-win deal that will be a huge benefit for our next fire station, plus a big prize for the winner.
Rachel Villines and Renae Baker have our sympathy because Wayne Villines recently has passed away. Wayne taught my left-handed son Tim how to tie his shoelaces during services at Plumlee Church a long time ago.
Best wishes for better health and healing are sent to Ruth Moore, Diane Hartlerode’s mother.
Tucker Valentine had his second birthday on Aug. 15; he is the youngest grandson of Debbie and David Conner and the son of Crystal and Tony Valentine.
Life is easy when you’re up on the mountain.
