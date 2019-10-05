The Busy Beavers 4-H Club will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the County Line Baptist Church. New members would be welcome to join the fun activities.
Relatives and friends always look forward to an October event at Plumlee. The annual Sims Reunion will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with a potluck lunch about noon. Ellen Sims Edwards has very graciously donated another quilt for a raffle to help with the reunion expenses. The quilt is a beautiful, red-and-white Nine Patch design, which Ida Ellen quilted. Everyone is invited to enjoy the day at Plumlee.
Another important local shindig will be Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Compton School. The Compton Volunteer Fire Department will have their annual Chili Supper. Plans are for an auction to start after the supper.
Special October days this past week were birthdays for Gail Ervin and Donna Fowler. Happy birthday!
A very special day for Phil and Sally Deakins was when their first grandson, Harp Van Hoose was born this week at Springdale. Congratulations to them!
Jasper will have lots of food and good music on Saturday, Oct. 5. The American Legion will serve a big, buffet-style breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Branson Gospel Radio will have a free concert at Bradley Park which will begin at 10 a.m. There will be quite a few performers and the Rock-N-the-River concert and there will be music until 8 p.m.
