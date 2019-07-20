Compton Community Association has an important meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Compton School. Everyone is welcome to attend and support Compton.
Plumlee Cemetery still looks especially nice and well kept, even though it has been a while since Decoration Day. Donations are always appreciated and usually needed for regular maintenance.
A quick of finding out how terrified my Great Dane was about fireworks was by leaving the door partly open when checking on him. He bolted inside, plopped down, stretched his long neck flat out and pretended to be stuck to the floor. Lost my first tug of war; always won with calves, milk cow, horse, etc., but Big Dog won this one. Animals usually know where you want them to go but this Great Dane didn’t have a lick of sense about moving. Old women who are smart have tiny, fuzzy lap dogs!
The Compton Fire Department has an ongoing fundraiser collecting Best Choice labels. It takes just a minute to clip out the bar code on the labels. The labels may be given to any of the volunteers.
Bob and Janet Hickman enjoyed their company recently; Shirley (Janet’s sister) was able to spend several days visiting; Dee and Becca Hickman got to make a quick drive up from Morrilton and Billy and Felicia Hickman came over from Kingston. Kayla and Terrin Villines with Gracie and Nora Mae also enjoyed a great time being together.
Sending many happy wishes to Lester Sims, who birthday will be July 22. We miss Lester since he moved into town.
A fun car-truck show at the Newton County Senior Center is planned for July 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and about lunch time, the Woodmen Life members will sponsor a delicious meal. Funds which are donated will be used for the Meals on Wheels program.
Late birthday wishes to Kevin Brightwell, who had his birthday on July 3. Kevin is now with the Springdale Fire Department and still able to enjoy fishing!
Life is easy when you’re up on the mountain!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.