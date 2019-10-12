“And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily …” Colossians 3:23
Heartily describes the way for an old woman to install 4x8 lattice panels; the plastic panels were lightweight and they sure did flop around! Enough exercise from that job to last a while.
Ponca is a fantastic location to start a 5K race and October weather will be fine. The Paige Slape Memorial 5K will take place Saturday, Oct. 19. Sign in starts at 8 a.m. at Lost Valley Canoe and Lodging in Ponca. The Memorial 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and is hosted by the Paige Slape Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Kin folks and neighbors are over at Plumlee today, Oct. 12, and will enjoy lots of visiting and good food. The winner of a raffle will certainly receive a very beautiful quilt which was donated by Ellen Sims Edwards. She quilted it especially for the annual Sims Reunion.
The Compton Volunteer Fire Department will have their annual chili supper on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Compton School. The volunteers are well known for cooking the delicious chili which will be served about 6 p.m. An auction with numerous items will start after supper. All proceeds help fund the Fire Department and are very much appreciated.
October is the most perfect time of the year for a benefit 5K or family reunion or a great chili supper. We are thankful that all these happen in our neck of the woods around Compton.
Congratulations to the Gibbins family at Western Grove. Addieline and Evan have a sweet new daughter; Sadie Mae has happy grandparents, Vanessa and Shannon Gibbins, of Compton.
It is sad to know that Harvey Williams has passed away. His family has our sympathy; especially Jeanie, Norma, Phylis and Twila, who will miss their brother.
The regular monthly meeting for the Compton Fire Department will be Oct. 14. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at County Line Baptist Church and everyone is welcome to attend or join the other dedicated volunteers.
This past week Erma Christian has greatly enjoyed being her great-grandson, Boone, who is from Texas. Lana and Ethan drove up to spend time with Erma and other family. Boone is at the “get-up-and-go” age of 4 years old.
