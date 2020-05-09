Hello everyone. I hope everyone is doing okay.
The Lord of the Lake Church will open its doors on May 24 for services. The Lighthouse and HIM is open this week with social distancing. The Methodists open Mothers Day with social distancing. The 1st Baptist church is closed until further notice. Most churches have a Facebook page, so you can watch live
broadcasts.
In the event of the need for cover in a tornado watch or warning, the Methodist, Lighthouse and 1st Baptist are designated shelters.
The 1st Baptist of Lead Hill will continue drive-in church until May 24 when they will open their doors.
The Diamond Hills Country Club is still doing carry out and so is The Well. Please support your local businesses. The Diamond Hills Country Club will be running a special for Mother’s Day, May 10. The special includes ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls and Strawberry Shortcake for $6.99 or $7.99 with a side salad. Carry out only.
I hope you all have a wonderful week. Happy Mother’s Day to all!
