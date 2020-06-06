Hello everyone. Hope all is going well with you.
Just wanted to let everyone know that Diamond Hills Country Club has opened up there dining room. Please be patient as there are guidelines that have to be followed.
I apologize for the mis information about the rabies clinic. They cancelled after I put my article in. When they schedule another one I will let you know.
Lead Hill has started their Farmers Market. If you have any questions please contact the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce.
If you have any news please let me know. My email is vlmcentire1967@gmail.com or phone me at 479-259-3168.
Have a great weekend.
