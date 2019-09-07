Hello Diamond City! I hope everyone had a great Labor Day Weekend.
I heard there was a great turnout at Katie and Adrian’s for food and Music.
I want to thank a few people in our little community for what they do. First, Wayne and Sharlene Hudson. They haven’t started a new tradition this year for Diamond City Fourth of July. They have also started having music on the patio at the Diamond Hills Country Club every Saturday unless there is something else happening in the city on Saturday night. These two people so a lot for our community and we need to thank them whenever we can.
The next couple is Katie and Adrian. Every summer they host bands and food on Saturdays and help anyway they can in this community. I have seen these people help someone who was homeless and get them back on their feet. Again, when you see them thank them.
Our serviceman for this week is Elmer Followell. If you see him thank him for his service.
Do not forget we have the chili dinner coming up for The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard. It will Be Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at the Diamond City Community Center. All proceeds fund the Thanksgiving and Christmas Food baskets for Families in need.
Diamond City and Lead Hill Volunteer Fire Department are looking for volunteer firefighters. Please get in touch with Herb in Lead Hill and Glenda in Diamond City.
Don’t forget there is a City Council Meeting Tuesday, Sept.10 at 7p.m. It will be held at the community center. Please try to attend.
If you have any news please email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com or call (478) 259-3168 and leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.