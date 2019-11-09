Hello Diamond City. I hope everyone had a safe and Happy Halloween!!!
I want to take a minute and give a big shout out to Wayne and Sharlene Hudson for having the trunk and treat at the Diamond Hills Country Club!!!! It was a huge success. Seen many ghosts, goblins, mummies, cowboys and many other costumes. Also, a big thank you to all who volunteered and helped to make it such a success.
Shari Marshall would like me to let everyone know there is a Community Thanksgiving Service at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Community Center in Diamond City. Bring a canned good or 5 pounds of flour or sugar as a donation to the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard. Of course, cash is accepted also. Missy Johnson is hosting Thanksgiving again this year at the Peel Full Gospel Church from 11a.m. to 1p.m., Nov. 28. All are welcome to the dinner for the Community. Call (870) 436-1186 for more information. Also there will be a dinner at Diamond City Community Center for whomever wants to attend on Nov. 28 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.
Our veteran for the week is Alvin Hanson. From all of us thank you for your service.
Any news please call me at (479) 259-3168 or email vlmcentire1967@gmail.com. Have a wonderful week.
