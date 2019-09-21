Hello Diamond City! Sorry about missing last week. I hope everyone has had a great week.
Shari Marshal and Randy Center wanted to let everyone know that Pastor Don and Wanda Reichers have moved back to Iowa. The address is:
Pastor Don and Wanda Reichers
Keystone Place Apartment 354, 1275 West Forevergreen Road
North Liberty, Iowa, 52317.
Send them a letter and keep them up to date on things here.
Our veteran of the week is David Gaines. If you see them tell them thank you for your service.
We have some things coming up soon.
City wide yard sales for Diamond City are Oct. 4 & 5. Let Sandy Martin know at the water department if you want to be put on the map.
Lord of the Lake will have their Trash & Treasure sale Oct. 4&5.
Glen Redding will be a special speaker at Lord of the Lake on Oct. 6.
City Council Meeting will be Sept. 24 at the community center at 7 p.m. All are encouraged to attend. Parks and Recreation will have a meeting Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Lead Hill Flea Market.
Don’t forget music on the patio at the Diamond Hills country Club every Saturday at 7p.m. Come enjoy the evening and the music.
If you have any news please email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com or call (479) 259-3168.
I hope everyone has a wonderful week.
