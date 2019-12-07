Hello Diamond City!! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends.
My husband and I spent the day at the Diamond Hills Country with friends and had wonderful food and a great visit.
Dec.10 at 6 p.m. THERE WILL BE A TOWN HALL MEETING pertaining to water and sewer increase for Diamond City. It will be at the Community Center. I encourage every citizen who wants their voice heard to please attend.
Shari Marshall said The Minister’s Association collected $711 for the Good Neighbors Food Cupboard.
Lead Hill will be having their Community Christmas Dec. 7. Please contact Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce for any questions.
Thanksgiving at the Community Center went great. The city would like to thank everyone who donated their time and money. Santa will be at the Diamond City Community Center Dec. 21 between 11 a.m and 2 p.m. There will be food and games.
