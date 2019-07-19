Hello Diamond City! Sorry I missed putting the article in last week. Got a little busy and ran out of time.
Again, I would like to thank Sharlene and Wayne Hudson and all who donated for putting on a great fourth of July celebration. I believe this will be a yearly event. They say donations are accepted.
Our Veteran of the week is: Ervin Curtis make sure to always thank a veteran for their service. Without them we would not have our freedom. Thank you!!!!
Fishing News Week 12
Clay Maxey For Big Bass 4.92 lbs Drew Tabor/Drew Malone
Big Small Mouth 3.27 lbs Erik Stewart/Jackson Roberts
1st 15.50 lbs Drew Tabor/Drew Malone
2nd 13.97 lbs Jessie Edgmon/Ronnie
3rd 13.72 lbs Carl Jones/Chris Jones
Congrats to all
Tiffany Renee Randol is starting a free lunch for veterans on July 23 and it will be every Tuesday from 12-3p.m. She invites all Diamond City Veterans to her smoke free home each Tuesday for a free casual home cooked meal. If you can’t stay swing by and pick up a plate to go. Can’t make it, call and she will deliver. Any questions call Tiffany at 479-774-2324. Make sure to call and get her address to enjoy these meals. Thank you, Tiffany,!
Crooked Creek will be playing at Diamond City Lakeside resort better known as Katie and Adrians. Saturday, July 20. Food starts at 6pm and band starts at 7pm. Come join the fun.
