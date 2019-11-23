Hello Diamond City!! I hope everyone had a great week.
The Diamond Hills Country Club will be having a Thanksgiving Buffet Nov. 28 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Buffet Menu is Turkey, Ham, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Yams, Rolls, Salad Bar and Dessert Bar. Adults is $10.99. Please go and enjoy the food and friends.
Lead Hill will be having their Community Christmas, Saturday Dec. 7. It starts at 1pm with a lot of different activities. Please check with Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce for questions.
Please don’t forget the Diamond City City Council meeting is Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center. Please get involved with your city.
I want to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday with family and friends.
