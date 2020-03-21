Hello Diamond City Citizens. I hope and pray every one of you are in good health. I know we are all going through hard times right now because of this crisis.
Now is not the time to panic though. People need to breathe and think ahead. There are a lot of companies closing down for awhile and that is going to impact every community. We need to make sure that we help our community survive this.
First and foremost do not listen to all the media. Go to the CDC website and get correct information.
Second quit hoarding things and quit panic buying.
Third, check on your elderly neighbors and single parents. See if they need help.
Fourth, check your local school and see if there is something they need help with. They also might be able to point you to any resources that are available.
Finally, I just want to say be safe, be smart but please don't panic.
We have a great community around us and lots of people who care so please do not feel ashamed to ask for help.
God bless you all. Have a great day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.