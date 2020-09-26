I want to give a big shout out to the Tiger Golf Team: Manav Perfecto, Phoenix Tippy, Jayce Williams and Zac Catron. The boys won district and are state bound. Also congrats to Manav for winning District Medalist. Keep it up boys.
Affordable Veterinary Services of Arkansas Cat Spay and Neuter Clinic will be Tuesday, Oct. 27. Prices are: females $50 and males $25. Any questions please call 870-741-9447.
The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard is asking residents to save your Best Choice label and drop them off for them to help raise funds for the food cupboard.
I would like to welcome Diamond City's new Police Chief, Joel Richardson to our little community. When you see please introduce yourself. Also welcome Zack Taylor as the new police officer.
I hope and pray everyone has a wonderful weekend. Any news please feel free to email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com.
