There will be a Rabies Clinic at the Diamond City Community Center on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is sponsored by Ozark Homeward Bound. For more information call (870) 741-1055. The Lutheran and Methodist churches stock a Blessing Box for folks in Diamond City at the Lutheran Church. If you need a bit to get you by, you are welcome to use it. Food as well as books is stored there. If you use it, please shut the door securely.
Large trash pick up for Diamond City will be in April, date will be published later.
