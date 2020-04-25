Hello Diamond City! I hope everyone is doing well. Please remember to support your local businesses through this pandemic. I have heard through the news that there is going to be phases for opening back up. Please when things do start to open back up be considerate to everyone who is working. It will be an adjustment to get back in the swing off things.
I did see that during all this time a lot of people have started gardening again. I believe that is a great idea.
Diamond Hills Country Club is still doing carry-out and The Well is doing carry-out.
Also, remember if anyone in the community needs anything please don't hesitate to call me at 479-259-3168. I will do everything in my power to help you out.
