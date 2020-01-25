Hello Diamond City! I hope everyone is doing well with this crazy weather we have been having.
Please check on elderly neighbors during these cold spells.
Harley Draves memorial service will be Saturday Feb.1 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Diamond City.
The Diamond Hills Country Club is serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday -Saturday. The food is delicious. Go and enjoy.
The Ladies Auxiliary for Diamond City Fire Department will be having the Valentine’s Day dinner Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. $5.00 per person. Go and enjoy some good food and company.
Pastor Elizabeth Albertson, Assistant to Bishop Michael Girlinghouse, will be the guest preacher at Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church Feb. 9. A potluck and workshop on ministry will follow the 10:30 a.m. service.
The First Baptist Church of Diamond City is looking for a treasurer. If you are interested contact Pastor Don Rose.
I hope everyone has a wonder week and remember if you have any new please email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com.
