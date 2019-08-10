Hello Diamond City! I hope everyone had a wonderful week.
Please remember Diamond Hills Country Club has been having Music on the Patio every Saturday at 7p.m. Come out and enjoy the music.
The Paige Slape Memorial Golf Tournament at Diamond Hills Country Club will be August 17 at 9 a.m. Any questions call Country Club Pro Shop at 870-422-7613.
Our veteran for the week is John Dunaway. Make sure to thank this veteran for their service to our country.
Anyone who has any stories about veterans in our area pleas email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com and let me know.
How to Train your Dragon movie is this Saturday, August 10th, from 2-4p.m. at the Community Center. Go enjoy the movie and snacks.
Please remember that school is starting soon. Make sure to watch for children and stop for those school buses!
I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend. With temperatures still being high, make sure to check on your neighbors and drink lots of water.
