Hello Diamond City. I hope everyone is doing well.
I would like to ask prayers for a dear friend. The Lord knows who they are and what they need.
I hope everyone's gardens are doing well. My tomatoes and snap peas are doing great.
I know it is difficult with this COVID-19, especially for our local restaurants. I am asking that everyone be patient with the staff. They are still adjusting to regulations.
If anyone has any news please email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com.
