Hello Diamond City. I hope everyone is staying safe during this time. Please make sure to do everything you can to stay safe but please quit hoarding and help out your neighbors.
April 8 will be our Spring Clean-up Day:
The following items will be picked up. Please have them out curbside by 6 a.m. on the morning of your regular trash pick-up day.
Furniture
Mattress & box springs
Freon free appliances
Toys
Bicycles (no tires)
Push/self-propelled lawn mowers (no gas or oil)
Tools
Clothes
Metal (short lengths)
Carpet (cut into 4 ft. lengths)
Fencing
Lumber (short lengths)
We do not accepts electronics, yard waste, or construction debris. If you have any questions you can contact them at 870-741-8095. Inside city limits only. Electronics can be dropped off at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church at the same date and times.
Have a safe and healthy week.
