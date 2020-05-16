There will be a Rabies Clinic Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Diamond City Community Center. Rabies (3 year ) Vaccines are $15.00. Canine & Feline Distemper are $10.00. Canine Bordetella $10.00. Tim Addis, DVM will administer vaccines. Donations of Dog and Cat Food or Kitty Litter would be appreciated. This is sponsored by Ozark Homeward Bound.
News from Diamond City
- by VICTORIA FRENCH vlmcentire1967@gmail.com
