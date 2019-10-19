Hello Diamond City!! Hope you all had a great week!
Not slot to report this week.
Oct. 25 First Baptist Willie Dean Hayride
Oct. 25 at Diamond City Country Club they will be having Scary Okie. Starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 Kids Halloween Party at the Community Center.
Oct. 31 Diamond Hills Country Club will be having Truck/Treat.
Nov. 28 there will be a Thanksgiving meal at the Community Center.
Music on the patio. Diamond Hills Country Club. 7 p.m.
Hope you all have a wonderful week and enjoy the cool weather
