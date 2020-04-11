Diamond City residents, please take care of yourself and family members in this pandemic.
I know a lot of people are without jobs right now and times are tough. Make sure to talk to your landlords, mortgage companies, utility companies, car companies etc. Let them know what is happening and most will be glad to help you at this time.
I also want to say make sure you are supporting your local businesses if you can. They are going through a hard time right now also.
I do know Diamond Hills Country Club is open and doing carry out only. They are serving fish and chicken.
The Well is also open. Make sure to get you some pizza.
I hope you all stay safe. If anyone needs anything let me know. My number is 479-259-3168. My email is vlmcentire1967@gmail.com. I will try and help anyway I can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.