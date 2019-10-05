Hello Diamond City!! I hope everyone has had a wonderful week.
Shari Marshall wanted me to let everyone know that there will be a guest speaker at the Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church Sunday Oct. 5. Glen Redding will be speaking at 10:30 AM. Please go and enjoy.
The yard sales for this weekend in Diamond city are as listed:
240 W. Robin Trail
118 E. Doe Street
236 S. Diamond Blvd. (Fire Department)
316 W. Skyline
124 W. Airport
325 Michael Street
1422 Diamond Blvd. (Bull Shoal Bass Hole)
Please make sure to stop by Diamond Hills Country Club after you go to all those yard sales. Music on the Patio starting at 7 p.m.
I have heard that Stacy Fisher is starting to expand her business. She not only has her Bio Mechanics at her home in Diamond City she also is starting in Harrison. Look her up!!!!
Kiwanis Club of Harrison is having their 2nd Annual “Fishing for Kids” Bass Tournament Oct. 19 at Diamond City Rec area from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.
Bergman FFA Scholarship Fishing Tournament is Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Diamond City.
Community PEP Rally Saturday Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lead Hill Tiger Softball Field. There will be a chili cookoff, free admission and free chili.
I hope you all have a wonderful week. Also remember if you have any news you wanted posted please call me at (479) 259-3168 or email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com.
