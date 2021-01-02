Hello everyone. I know I haven't had an article for a while. There has been a lot of things going on.
You all know the mayor was recalled. Our new mayor, Jamie Nuessner, is working hard on getting things done that needed fixed.
Our roads are starting to get graded, water to new houses is being hooked up and he is working on getting our veterans meals back up.
I do ask for your patience in all of this as things can't be done overnight.
If you do have questions or concerns please contact city hall.
I have also put a box in city hall for everyone to drop off any information they would like me to put in the article.
I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season.
