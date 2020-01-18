Sympathy to the family of Evan and Sarah Nuessner, the family of Brian Kruse, Harley Draves and Richard Galloway on the loss of loved ones.
The Harrison Daily Times is now available at City Hall next to the Water Dept. Please by your paper here so we can keep the machine here in Diamond City.
The phone system has been upgraded. There are a few bugs to be worked out so please have patience.
The city welcomes new Public Works Director Rodney Conn and workers Jeffery Callaway and Jacob Gentry to the workforce. Mr. Conn is at school now to get his water license. The sewer license is operated under the Sugarloaf Sewer System.
While determining the best options for police service in the city, the Boone County Sheriff’s office is covering our needs. Many deputies live in the area. The number to call is (870) 741-8404.
The 1st Baptist Church of Diamond City reminds you of the Sunday Kids Club.They meet from 5-6 p.m. in the church fellowship hall and feed the kids supper. They welcome all children.
The Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church meets after school on Thursday afternoons from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The school will deliver the kids to the door. The program is for kids in grades K-6. Older children are welcome to assist with a recommendation from their teacher. Applications are available at the church or in the elementary principal’s office. Teachers are Stepheny Powell and Dr. Shari Marshall.
