Hello Diamond City!! I hope everyone had a great week!! Polar Express Movie night will be Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church Diamond City. Come and join the fun and watch a movie while
enjoying hot Cocoa and Christmas goodies. Kids can wear their pajamas to the movie. If you have any questions please contact: Jacob Powell, Shari Marshall, Stepheny Powell or Sharlene Hudson Via Facebook.
There is a shooting Competition Saturday Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hard Target 4045 Black Ranch Road, Lead Hill. If you have any questions please call Troy Burleson at (417) 239-4451.
Santa Claus will be at the Diamond City Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. at the Methodist Church. All are welcome. After service, those who want to will go caroling at the Sugarloaf Senior Apartments.
The Diamond Hills Country Club is now serving breakfast Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Go and enjoy a nice hot, delicious breakfast. Make sure to try an omelet, biscuits and gravy, or maybe Keith’s famous pancakes.
I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year!!!
Remember if you want any news put in the paper, please email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com or call (479) 259-3168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.