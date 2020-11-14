The American Legion Post 340 is hosting a Turkey Shoot each Sunday, ending sometime in December. Sign-up begins at 12:30 with the first round beginning at 1p.m. The shoot runs until there are not enough shooters to make a complete round of 10. Winner of each round has their choice of a ham or turkey. Everyone is invited, so come out and win your holiday dinner. For more Information call Phil Swan at 870-754-0844.
Happy Belated Birthday wishes to Nan Vitense October 30; Kathy and Larry Frantz granddaughter Devyn, Nov.9th; Sarah Atkins, Nov. 14; Happy Anniversary to Bill and Phyllis Nay, Nov. 15; Val and Betty Steckly on Nov. and 18 Happy Anniversary to Chuck and Sherry Ritchey, Nov. 21.
Lead Hill School is holding a Shoebox for Soldiers event. Suggested items; healthcare, body lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, band-aids, surgical tape, gauze, Tylenol, Tums, allergy/cold medicine, Gold Bond foot powder, Lotriman Ultra, baby wipes, sunblock, Chapstick, deodorant, razors, eye-drops, Ben Gay, Icy Hot, Q-tips (Also consider putting together a supply box for a female soldier) Snacks; beef jerky, dried-fruit, Pop-Tarts, hard candy, mixed nuts, granola bars, fruit roll-ups, Ramen noodles, tuna in a pouch, gum, mints, powdered drink mixes, water flavor enhancers, nonperishable food items; AA and AAA batteries, board games, word-search, sudoku puzzles, CD’s, DVD’s, pens and pencils, handheld games, duct tape, electrical tape, superglue, flip-flops, white socks, hats, gloves, and blankets.
Please No glass, Homemade items, or Pork Products, No aerosol products, Per Customs Regulations. Drop off at LH School or t LH City Hall to be delivered to Mrs. Peerce.
This is your open invitation for Community Thanksgiving Dinner. If you do not have family or a place to go for dinner, come join us at Peel Full Gospel Church on Thursday November 26th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call and make reservations, to allow for a head count. You can also carryout or dine in with social distancing. For more information call 870 436-1186
