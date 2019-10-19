Northwest Arkansas District Fair 2019 Fair season has drawn to a close. Lead Hill FFA Students appreciate everyone for their hard work and support for students / peers. Check out their FFA Face Book Page with Fair pictures. See Meg Seely, Lily Norman, Kaya Hubner, Liz Sawyer, Mason Cain, Savana & Maddie Peerce and their entries and much more.
Carl and Nancy Brown visited Nancy’s Brother Steve Smith in Gainesville Georgia, her 92 year old aunt Barb, sister & family in Flowery Branch, her cousin Suzie Dale in New Holland, cousin Jerry Chapman in Gainesville. Enjoyed Elijay where Apple Fest is ongoing. In Tennessee they visited with Nancy’s Brother Jeff Smith and his daughter Katie Wise with new baby Sullivan Jane Wise, Jeff’s first granddaughter and the Browns Great Niece and other family member. They enjoyed the Smoky Mountains and after being away for a month, Carl had mowing to catch up on.
My friend John Blizzard enjoyed a visit with his son Richard and Mel of El Paso Texas. His daughter Jan is now visiting from Crestview Florida. Her son Jeremy, wife Karen and their two adorable daughters and John’s Great-grandchildren, Suzy age 7 and Allie age 4, entertained our morning coffee circle. Her son and his family came in for a short visit from Cambridge Illinois
Happy Birthday to Teresa Clary on Oct.25, Happy Birthday to Marilyn Stevens and Charlotte Methvin both Oct.26.
David Gaines would like to remind everyone that the American Legion has Bingo every Thursday night. Early bird at 6 p.m. and the regular game starts at 7 p.m.
The FFA and FBLA Chapters would like to invite you to their Annual Hog Roast 6pm next Saturday, October 26th in the Cafeteria. A Free meal and donated prizes will be raffled and you can purchase tickets from any FFA or FBLA member. Raffle tickets are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5. There will also be gift items available for sale and pre-order! Come on out and support our students!
Lead Hill City Council Meetings take place the second Thursday of each month.
Ozark Homeward Bound is selling chances on a Pelican Pro Gear 45 qt. cooler valued at $320 stuffed with over $200 worth of pet gear. $5 per chance or 7 chances for a $25 donation. Contact number 870-754-4083. Also they are selling pet gift baskets for the holidays, custom made on request.
Orders are being taken for Veteran’s memorial bricks to be placed at the war memorial in Veterans Memorial Park, Lead Hill. If you are interested please call VFW Commander John Hall at 870-577-3426.
Fire Department Ladies Aux is taking orders for pecans at $9.50 per pound; halves or pieces. Call Sammie at 870-715-5676. They hope to have them before Thanksgiving.
The FFA will have Mum today from 8 to 12 p.m. at the Lead Hill School Green House
