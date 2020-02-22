The United Methodist Church and Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church will hold a joint Lenten Service at the Methodist church at 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Everyone is invited to participate.
Family and Friends enjoyed a Birthday Party for Darrell Hall Sat. Feb 8th at the Western Sizzlin Restaurant.
Sandy Martin and the Martin family enjoyed a family get together for Valentin’s Day in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A great time was had by all
Happy Birthday to Amanda Rogers Feb. 22.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to Frank and Donna Brittic. Happy Anniversary to Carl & Nancy Brown on Feb. 18.
March 6 and 7 come out to the Broken Vessels Shop in Lead Hill and support your local Girl Scouts. Friday, sales will go to the Scouts and Saturday the girls will be selling cookies from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside and shop or in side depending on the weather.
Stitch in Time Quilt Guild welcomes new members. Come join our friendly, creative guild. Come show off your talents. We love to learn and experience new ideas. We meet the 3rd Tuesday of the month at Diamond City Methodist Church. We are a Fun Caring Group of gals.
Still time for us locals to get our recipes in for the Lead Hill Junior Class Cookbook . Books will be sold to raise money for their class. Please email your recipes to Ashley Peerce at apeerce@leadhillschools.net. The class appreciates your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.